New York Mets Lugo hurts cause, allows 3 homers against Nats

MLB: Mets.com
Harper_nl0wppfv_1e8sqzm4

Lugo hurts cause, allows 3 homers against Nats

by: Jamal Collier MLB: Mets 35m

... the fifth inning and only surrendered two on the day as he mowed through the Mets' lineup, twice fanning former Heisman trophy winner Tim Tebow, for 85 pitche ...

Tweets