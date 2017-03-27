New York Mets Amed Rosario’s spring by the numbers

Around Citi
Screen-shot-2017-03-27-at-5.09.38-pm

Amed Rosario’s spring by the numbers

by: Daniel Lagnado The Sports Daily: Around Citi 1h

... s number one ranked prospect according to MLB.com and could end up being the Mets’ next starting shortstop once Asrubal Cabrera’s contract expires. Rosario pe ...

Tweets