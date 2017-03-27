New York Mets Mets’ Jeurys Familia Is Said to Seek Leniency o...

The New York Times
28familia-facebookjumbo

Mets’ Jeurys Familia Is Said to Seek Leniency on Suspension

by: BILLY WITZ NY Times 1h

... al plea for leniency under baseball’s domestic violence policy. Familia, the Mets’ closer, is expected to be suspended this week, according to a person in bas ...

Tweets