New York Mets Rivera among top prospect performers

MLB: Mets.com
1280x720_top_prospect_performers_v2_e8ylcbbq_s2zy6l3u

Rivera among top prospect performers

by: William Boor MLB: Mets 14m

... Grapefruit League, although he only has 33 at-bats, as he was away from the Mets for a bit while participating in the World Baseball Classic with Puerto Rico ...

Tweets