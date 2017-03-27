New York Mets Watch Tim Tebow strike out!

The Mets Police
C7ylbrjv0aans97

Watch Tim Tebow strike out!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12m

... .twitter.com/oDtZiPhJxt — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) March 27, 2017 Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share please. Thanks!) Name the Rumble Ponies m ...

Tweets