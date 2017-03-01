New York Mets Mets Expect Familia To Be Suspended Less Than 3...

Mets Merized

Mets Expect Familia To Be Suspended Less Than 30 Games

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 11m

... omestic violence policy. Familia appeared in his first all-star game for the Mets in 2016, turning in 78 appearances, while registering a 3-4 record with a 2. ...

Tweets