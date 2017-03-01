New York Mets MLB trade rumors: Why Yankees, Mets should keep...

nj.com
Colorado-rockies-v-arizona-diamondbacks-339593ac2e19928c

MLB trade rumors: Why Yankees, Mets should keep tabs on Diamondbacks fire sale

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 20m

... y to a solid year in Arizona. If the Diamondbacks put him on the market, the Mets could find a long-term answer at a position that doesn't currently have one. ...

Tweets