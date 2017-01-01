New York Mets Juan Lagares told Yoenis Cespedes his MRI showe...

Metsblog
Usatsi_9915635_3rdnitcc_h8slf9v2

Juan Lagares told Yoenis Cespedes his MRI showed no injury

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1h

... as in 2014 when playing for the Blue Jays... Tags: Read More Share: Game 29: Mets vs. Astros (1:10 PM) Noah Syndergaard and the Mets (12-15-1) welcome the Ast ...

Tweets