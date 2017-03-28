New York Mets Mets re-assign Paul Sewald to minor league camp

Rising Apple
9902210-mlb-spring-training-detroit-tigers-at-new-york-mets

Mets re-assign Paul Sewald to minor league camp

by: Emmanuel Pepis Fansided: Rising Apple 49m

... with his performance in spring training and should be first in line when the Mets need to call someone up. He has never been on any top prospect lists through ...

Tweets