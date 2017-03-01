New York Mets FLASH: Kevin Plawecki Optioned to AAA- Las Vega...

Mack's Mets
Kevin_plawecki_%25252816592224500%252529

FLASH: Kevin Plawecki Optioned to AAA- Las Vegas, Rene Rivera wins Back-Up Catcher Job

by: Christopher Soto Mack's Mets 1h

...      The New York Mets announced that C Kevin Plawecki has been optioned to AAA- Las Vegas. Althoug ...

Tweets