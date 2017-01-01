New York Mets Rafael Montero makes Mets bullpen, Paul Sewald ...

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_9562020.0

Rafael Montero makes Mets bullpen, Paul Sewald demoted

by: Steve Schreiber SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

... , Rafael Montero has secured a spot in the Mets bullpen to open the season. This news comes hours after the club announced r ...

Tweets