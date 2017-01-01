New York Mets Mets' Jeurys Familia handed 15-game MLB suspension

Sporting News
Jeurys-familia-110116-usnews-getty-ftr_1jzjr6mmqsmmk1ci8gptani4p2

Mets' Jeurys Familia handed 15-game MLB suspension

by: marc.lancaster@performgroup.com (Marc Lancaster) Sporting News 31m

... ar nod in his third full major league season. He will eligible to rejoin the Mets for their April 20 game against the Phillies. Watch This ...

Tweets