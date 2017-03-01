New York Mets Mets' Jeurys Familia suspended 15 games under M...

Fox Sports
032917-mlb-familia-pi.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets' Jeurys Familia suspended 15 games under MLB's domestic-violence policy

by: Chris Bahr Fox Sports 29m

... rience, and have grown as a husband, a father, and a man. I apologize to the Mets’ organization, my teammates, and all my fans. I look forward to rejoining th ...

Tweets