New York Mets Appel Talks ‘Stengel,’ Latest Biography

Gotham Baseball
Stengel-book-198x300

Appel Talks ‘Stengel,’ Latest Biography

by: Jerry Milani Gotham Baseball 12m

... – but mostly, hiring Casey was genius. GB: Will you ever reveal if that’s a Mets or Yankees hat on the cover of the book? Which would Casey have wanted? MA:  ...

Tweets