New York Mets Steven Matz has elbow pain, won’t be on Mets’ O...

Daily News
Matz30s-1-web

Steven Matz has elbow pain, won’t be on Mets’ Opening Day roster

by: JOHN HARPER NY Daily News 32m

... ed by a doctor on Wednesday. Terry Collins announced the news here after the Mets’ game with the Braves, saying definitely that Matz will not be on the openin ...

Tweets