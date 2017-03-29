- IN
Mets News
- News Article
Mets: Juan Lagares feeling good, possibly ready for Opening Day
by: JT. Teran — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
... feel good.” Lagares has reportedly been putting his legs to the test at the Mets complex in Port St. Lucie. According to DiComo, he’s been running at full-sp ...
