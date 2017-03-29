- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Familia says he didn't assault or threaten his wife, but won't appeal suspension
by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt — North Jersey 34m
... ny evidence that Familia threatened or hit his wife the night of his arrest. Mets closer Jeurys Familia leaving from a side door of Fort Lee Municipal Court b ...
Tweets
-
We’re almost there...5 more days! #LGM #OpeningDayOfficial Team Account
-
5 Days. #TheCaptain #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Cristiano Ronaldo has good reason not to be smiling next to his bust unveiled at an honorary ceremony https://t.co/zlFsHzVj5RBlogger / Podcaster
-
Former #Cubs catcher David Ross has waltzed into retirement with ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ ESPN spots |… https://t.co/JIVKFwbwULBlogger / Podcaster
-
Über but for bringing me a donut right nowTV / Radio Personality
-
Matt Harvey Mets Gnome April 22 https://t.co/0bmSrWQ33QBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets