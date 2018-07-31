New York Mets Chris Flexen looks to improve in 2017

Amazin' Avenue
Chris-flexen-2016-mcshane-1.0.0

Chris Flexen looks to improve in 2017

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

... by his sterling 2.42 ERA in 52 innings split between the GCL Mets, Brooklyn Cyclones, and Savannah Sand Gnats. So impressive were the results that the Amazin’ Av ...

Tweets