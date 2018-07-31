- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Juan Lagares likely headed to disabled list
by: Alex Lamport — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
... aves @ New York Mets 1:10 PM - Citi Field - Flushing, NY Wed Apr 5 Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets ...
Tweets
-
Reading comprehension is not your strength. I said it is overrated. Not that it has zero effect.@MarcCarig You just dismissed every single question on lineup construction. Is it unfair to assume that you believe… https://t.co/8GgIKRLOhdBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Where did I say zero effect?@schwartzy_25 @MarcCarig No sense is being reasonable when the logic is "you can do anything you want to a batting… https://t.co/qJj222F93IBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Well can’t really trade a hurt guy and a guy with an injury history…and if goes 16-4 we would want to keep him.@metspolice I'm talking this season. We can't keep Matz. He's gotta glass elbow. Next year is next year.Blogger / Podcaster
-
LINEUP CONSTRUCTION IS OVERRATED@MarcCarig Yeah but hitting 2 similar hitters back to back isn't. Would rather have Bruce 4 and Grandy 6 or flip Walker and BruceBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Well at least until July 31, 2018 plus or minus the standings that day.@metspolice pffft. Thing about Harvey, he is a bulldog, badass. He is the pulse of the team & 1 of the reasons Noah… https://t.co/DqlpYDPqD1Blogger / Podcaster
-
Lineup. Construction. Is. Overrated.@MarcCarig Why Duda & Bruce 6-7? Can't bury Bruce we need him to be Cincy Bruce not Jayson BayBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets