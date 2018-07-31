New York Mets Juan Lagares likely headed to disabled list

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_9953178.0

Juan Lagares likely headed to disabled list

by: Alex Lamport SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

... aves @ New York Mets 1:10 PM - Citi Field - Flushing, NY Wed Apr 5 Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets ...

Tweets