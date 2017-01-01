New York Mets Mets cancel exhibition game vs. Army at Citi Field

Daily News
Metsarmy31s-1-web

Mets cancel exhibition game vs. Army at Citi Field

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 55m

... efunded to the ticket holder upon returning the unused ticket in person. The Mets were originally scheduled to travel up to the Hudson Valley to play the game ...

Tweets