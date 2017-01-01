New York Mets Mets' exhibition game against Army cancelled

Metsblog
Usatsi_8892029_5y65mmah_o51lo5er

Mets' exhibition game against Army cancelled

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 31m

... Andy Martino talk about Rafael Montero being a dark horse candidate for the Mets bullpen. The Mets have re-assigned RHP  Paul Sewald to minor league camp Tue ...

Tweets