New York Mets Mets Insider: Conforto happy to have role with ...

Daily News
Mets-braves-spring-baseball

Mets Insider: Conforto happy to have role with big-league club

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 5m

... e finished hitting just .220 in 109 games with the big-league club. With the Mets unable to move Jay Bruce this winter, Conforto was in danger of being sent t ...

Tweets