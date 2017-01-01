New York Mets Keith Hernandez gets cranky over intentional wa...

Newsday
Blog-share-nd

Keith Hernandez gets cranky over intentional walk rule change | Newsday

by: Neil Best  neil.best@newsday.com Newsday 43m

... hrow four balls to issue an intentional walk. “I think it’s stupid,” the SNY Mets analyst said on Thursday in a phone interview previewing the upcoming season ...

Tweets