New York Mets Bill Webb will be sorely missed in Mets’ TV boo...

Newsday
Image

Bill Webb will be sorely missed in Mets’ TV booth | Newsday

by: Neil Best  neil.best@newsday.com Newsday 29m

... ersonality as difficult to ignore as he will be to replace. Story Bill Webb, Mets and Fox TV director, dies at 70 “It’s very weird; it’s very surreal,” said P ...

Tweets