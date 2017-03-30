New York Mets New York Mets’ Wilmer Flores Wears David Wright...

Elite Sports NY
1a1a1a1a1a2245-7

New York Mets’ Wilmer Flores Wears David Wright’s Jersey In-Game (Photo)

by: Sabo Elite Sports NY 6m

... courtesy of MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. This photographic evidence of New York Mets infielder Wilmer Flores sporting David Wright’s No. 5 jersey. Why did this h ...

Tweets