New York Mets Do New Yorkers prefer the Mets over the Yankees?

New York Post
Gettyimages-623157370

Do New Yorkers prefer the Mets over the Yankees?

by: Carl Campanile New York Post 2m

... and in the suburbs. Upstate fans favor the Yankees 53 to 14 percent for the Mets, with 9 percent for the Boston Red Sox. Among suburbanites, 49 percent cheer ...

Tweets