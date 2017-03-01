New York Mets Two Boots Mets Watch Party

Two Boots Mets Watch Party

by: noreply@blogger.com (MediaGoon) 2h

... just came in... On Wed, Apr 5th, I will be hosting the  first ever Two Boots Mets Watch Party.  Mets Ticket Giveaway, Mets themed pizza, $7 pizza + beer speci ...

