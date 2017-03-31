New York Mets Are Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo the next grea...

Fanrag Sports
Cax16082310_mets_at_cardinals

Are Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo the next great Mets pitchers?

by: Evan Davis Fanrag Sports 2h

... 3.93 Deserved Run Average in 44.2 major-league innings last season. Like all Mets starters of late, he developed a hard slider that at times seemed untouchabl ...

Tweets