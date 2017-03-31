New York Mets Poll shows New Yorkers are big fake phony fraud...

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2016-04-20-at-6.55.21-am

Poll shows New Yorkers are big fake phony fraud frontrunners who like Mets more than Yankees

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

... r the Yanks 45 to 43 percent across the five boroughs. Source: NYC Loves the Mets More Than the Yankees, Poll Finds – Corona – DNAinfo New York Follow Mets Po ...

Tweets