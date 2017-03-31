New York Mets Mets' Noah Syndergaard ready for Opening Day start

nj.com
22396088-standard

Mets' Noah Syndergaard ready for Opening Day start

by: Rich Greco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 40m

... start will be the first of his career and puts him in impressive company of Mets' Opening Day starters -- the likes of Tom Seaver, Dwight Gooden and Johan Sa ...

Tweets