New York Mets Lugo has arm fatigue; roster decision expected ...

Metsblog
Ap_401933286767_dkn4ngj3_0l459f46

Lugo has arm fatigue; roster decision expected Saturday

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 34m

... questions surrounding the Mets as the regular season quickly approaches. The Mets play their final Grapefruit League game of the spring today. In Orlando,  Se ...

Tweets