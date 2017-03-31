New York Mets Oh man some idiot scratched my Shea sticker

The Mets Police
Img_5555

Oh man some idiot scratched my Shea sticker

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

... re big fake phony fraud frontrunners who like Mets more than Yankees Advertisements If you like the site, help us out by sharin ...

Tweets