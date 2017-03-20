New York Mets Granderson slots into cleanup spot for Mets

Fox Sports
201703311343494396679-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Granderson slots into cleanup spot for Mets

by: foxsports Fox Sports 1h

... osite Atlanta’s Julio Teheran, who gets Monday’s opening day nod against the Mets at Citi Field. Collins has used speedy leadoff hitter Jose Reyes, productive ...

Tweets