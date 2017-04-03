New York Mets Video: Syndergaard discusses opening day

North Jersey
5114477740001_5380948698001_5380943286001-vs

Video: Syndergaard discusses opening day

by: N/A North Jersey 1h

... Video: Syndergaard discusses opening day Noah Syndergaard will be the Mets starting pitcher for opening day on Monday, April 3, 2017. Check out this st ...

Tweets