New York Mets Rafael Montero is becoming a renaissance righty

Mets 360
Rafael-montero

Rafael Montero is becoming a renaissance righty

by: Dalton Allison Mets 360 1h

... doesn’t mean it is too late to become something in the league. In fact, the Mets have a starter in their rotation who didn’t break out until age 26. deGrom b ...

Tweets