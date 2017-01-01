New York Mets Rene Rivera set to be Mets’ backup catcher as 2...

Amazin' Avenue
612901208.0

Rene Rivera set to be Mets’ backup catcher as 2017 season starts

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 48m

... nd Kevin Plawecki’s inability—thus far—to hit at the major league level, the Mets don’t seem to mind Rivera’s lack of production as a hitter. As for his defen ...

Tweets