New York Mets So You Think You Know The Mets: It’s Opening Da...

Mets Merized
Davey-johnson-e1490983559319

So You Think You Know The Mets: It’s Opening Day… 30 Years Ago

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 25m

... hat game, and who knows, maybe it will jog your memory and help you ace this Mets quiz. The Mets defeated the Pirates 3-2, and all three Mets runs came on one ...

Tweets