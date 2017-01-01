New York Mets Jose Reyes set to begin 2017 season as regular ...

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_9977754.0

Jose Reyes set to begin 2017 season as regular third baseman

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

... average, but that level of production wasn’t the norm. Given the rest of the Mets’ roster, 2016-like production would be fine for Reyes, even if it’s not spec ...

Tweets