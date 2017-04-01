New York Mets Mets' roster mostly holds to expectations

MLB: Mets.com
Collins_1280_wi6j0d76_5a3dslcw

Mets' roster mostly holds to expectations

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 8m

... able of hitting lefties for power, but the Mets are going to look for spots to insert Flores into games. First and second ba ...

Tweets