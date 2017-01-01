New York Mets Mets’ Seth Lugo is headed to disabled list, sou...

Newsday
Image

Mets’ Seth Lugo is headed to disabled list, sources say | Newsday

by: Marc Carig  marc.carig@newsday.com Newsday 1h

... t revealed no structural damage to his right arm, sources said. However, the Mets may place Lugo on the disabled list retroactively, essentially resolving the ...

Tweets