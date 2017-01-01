New York Mets Jay Bruce, unfazed by criticism, says he doesn'...

Metsblog
Usatsi_9474267_ub2xd6ug_u8e2u7ol

Jay Bruce, unfazed by criticism, says he doesn't care if he is traded

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1h

... suspended 15 games due to domestic violence incident Mar 29 | 12:35PM Share: Mets Talk Live: Familia 00:06:16 MLB has proven it's committed to taking domestic ...

Tweets