New York Mets Mets, not Yankees, are New York City’s favorite...

Sporting News
Conforto-michael-040217-getty-ftr_1gjvxsd9nzf3r1bbj955wpxmnr

Mets, not Yankees, are New York City’s favorite baseball team, survey finds

by: mdinitto@sportingnews.com (Marcus DiNitto) Sporting News 1h

... successful history and have traditionally been the city’s favorite team, the Mets have had more recent success and come into the 2017 season with higher expec ...

Tweets