New York Mets Mets finalize roster for Opening Day vs. Braves

Daily News
19917756

Mets finalize roster for Opening Day vs. Braves

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 58m

... serves his 15-game suspension under the joint domestic violence policy. The Mets are carrying 12 pitchers. They are: LHP Jerry Blevins, RHP Jacob deGrom, LHP ...

Tweets