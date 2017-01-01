- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
A horse named Cespedes wins a race, a freakishly good sign for Mets' Yoenis Céspedes
by: Kristian Dyer — Metro News 2h
... des …the outfielder…went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs driven in as the Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-8. Earlier that day, his namesake thoroughb ...
Tweets
-
JHS ? ?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Here is your 2017 25-Man Roster! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Forgot Heyward. Yup. That's worst in baseball. So Ellsbury at least has that comfort.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets Opening Day Weather One Day Out: not bad at all! https://t.co/EO5PYiO4vVBlogger / Podcaster
-
hat's off to archerArcher's day is done. 7 IP, 7 H, 2 R/ER, 1 BB, 5 SO https://t.co/40l29j5iSUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
.@mets OPENING DAY coverage on SNY begins at 11:30AMTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets