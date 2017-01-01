New York Mets Mets’ top 25 all-time home run leaders, #15: Jo...

Amazin' Avenue
Usa-today-6013088.0.0.0

Mets’ top 25 all-time home run leaders, #15: John Milner

by: Nathan Gismot SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

... overall hitter? There’s a few things, I think. First, Milner played for the Mets in the early-to-late-middle 70s, which is probably one of the most unremarka ...

Tweets