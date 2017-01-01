New York Mets Las Vegas 51s Release Preliminary Roster

Mets Minors
Rosario_je2ht1i9_hpkgcn5h

Las Vegas 51s Release Preliminary Roster

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Minors 49m

... here, as all of the listed players were expected to make the team after the Mets made their final roster cuts. The rotation will likely be some order of Bosc ...

Tweets