- IN
- Orioles News
- News Article
Todd Frohwirth, 1994 Topps #242
by: noreply@blogger.com (Kevin) — Orioles Card "O" the Day 16m
... some sad news in Birdland last week. Todd Frohwirth, who pitched out of the O's pen from 1991 through 1993, and had been a scout for the organization since ...
Tweets
-
Shoemaker on Maldonado's throw: "It was unbelievable. When he threw out Davis, I just crouched down and heard “Whoosh!” That’s nice to have"Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A special night and a win for little-used Knick https://t.co/BCcBfSR56EBlogger / Podcaster
-
Cam Bedrosian works a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up his first save of the season as the Angels beat the A's, 7-6.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets + Donuts = Buy 1 Get 1 Free. Tickets not Donuts. https://t.co/2f1R7K4ZZgBlogger / Podcaster
-
Espinosa just crushed a go-ahead, three-run homer off Dull. Angels now lead, 7-6.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Simmons grounds into a force out. Angels now have runners on the corners with one out and Danny Espinosa at the plate.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets