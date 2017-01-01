- IN
Derek Jeter in talks to buy the Miami Marlins: report
by: AMARA GRAUTSKI, ANDY CLAYTON — NY Daily News 34m
... After 20 seasons in the Bronx, Jeter retired following the 2014 season. The Yankee Captain helped the Bombers to five World Series titles. Jeffrey Loria paid $ ...
Not pretty for Kemp... but we'll totally take it.Blogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom's 2017 debut: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K, 95 pitches. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Jacob deGrom's final line: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO. (95 Pitches) #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Nicely done, Mets fansWATCH: Bartolo Colon got a standing ovation from Mets fans in his return to Citi Field https://t.co/iw8BxIqT6B https://t.co/vpT0rp69PSTV / Radio Personality
Mets starting pitching has started off the 2017 season with 12 scoreless innings. Last run given up by starter was 10/2/2016 by Gabriel YnoaBlogger / Podcaster
