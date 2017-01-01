- IN
Derek Jeter in talks to buy the Miami Marlins: report
by: AMARA GRAUTSKI, ANDY CLAYTON — NY Daily News 34m
... After 20 seasons in the Bronx, Jeter retired following the 2014 season. The Yankee Captain helped the Bombers to five World Series titles. Jeffrey Loria paid $ ...
The #Angels do not currently plan on having Richards undergo an MRI. Scioscia said they hope he'll be able to make his next start.Beat Writer / Columnist
Angels secure a 5-0 win over the A's. They're now 2-1 on the season.Beat Writer / Columnist
Hey look, it’s @SNYTV on a Fios system https://t.co/TQNmxygyGPBlogger / Podcaster
Nice outing by JC Ramirez, who tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Yusmeiro Petit is in to pitch the ninth with the Angels ahead, 5-0.Beat Writer / Columnist
Sandy Alderson: @Mets starting “to sniff around” for starting pitching depth https://t.co/UqKlRECzVnBlogger / Podcaster
RT @HornikGSN: Mets fans when Montero put up a 0 vs. when he blew the gameBlogger / Podcaster
