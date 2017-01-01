- IN
- Yankees News
- News Article
Derek Jeter in talks to buy the Miami Marlins: report
by: AMARA GRAUTSKI, ANDY CLAYTON — NY Daily News 34m
... After 20 seasons in the Bronx, Jeter retired following the 2014 season. The Yankee Captain helped the Bombers to five World Series titles. Jeffrey Loria paid $ ...
Tweets
-
Mets averaged 2.76 runs of support in Harvey's starts last season, which was the lowest for any MLB starter last season with at least 90 IP.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Can anyone in the NL knock off the Cubs? https://t.co/NxgoeCO09t #NYMetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Don Rickles, RIP. Funny man.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
In addition, Flores is in there against the lefty Garcia. He had a 1.093 OPS vs lefties in 2016. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wilmer Flores was 11-for-34 with a double and 3 homers when hitting cleanup in 2016. So, there's that. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
In 15 career April starts, Matt Harvey is 10-3 with a 2.93 ERA with 98 strikeouts in 95.1 innings.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets